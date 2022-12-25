Russian troops will not be able to take Kyiv in case of a second offensive - ISW

13:56 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Institute for the Study of War considers it unlikely that Russian troops will be able to capture Kyiv, even if they again attack the Ukrainian capital from the territory of Belarus.

This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

"It is extremely unlikely that Russian forces will attack northern Ukraine in the winter of 2023 more successfully than they did in February 2022.. Russia's conventional forces are severely degraded and lack the combat power they had when Russia attempted (and failed) its full blow attempt to capture Kiev in February 2022.

Russian forces have failed to maintain their gains across Ukraine and have lost more than 70,000 square kilometers of occupied territory since leaving Kyiv, analysts say.

"Russian forces in Bakhmut are advancing no more than 100-200 meters per day after concentrating the main efforts there. Russia has not established air superiority, let alone air supremacy in Ukraine, and has largely exhausted its arsenal of precision-guided munitions. Ukrainian forces, for their part, have prepared a significant defense in northern Ukraine and are now better prepared for defense than in February 2022," the Institute noted.

According to analysts, the terrain near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border is not conducive to maneuver warfare and possible invasion routes from Belarus to Kyiv. and possible invasion routes from Belarus to Kyiv. It is noted that the Ukrainian troops have experience in protecting the Chernobyl exclusion zone.



The Institute noted that Russian forces could create the conditions for an attack from Belarus, although ISW continues to believe that a Russian invasion from Belarus is not inevitable.