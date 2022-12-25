Russian troops will not be able to take Kyiv in case of a second offensive - ISW

The Institute for the Study of War considers it unlikely that Russian troops will be able to capture Kyiv, even if they again attack the Ukrainian capital from the territory of Belarus.
This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Russian forces have failed to maintain their gains across Ukraine and have lost more than 70,000 square kilometers of occupied territory since leaving Kyiv, analysts say.
According to analysts, the terrain near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border is not conducive to maneuver warfare and possible invasion routes from Belarus to Kyiv. and possible invasion routes from Belarus to Kyiv. It is noted that the Ukrainian troops have experience in protecting the Chernobyl exclusion zone.
The Institute noted that Russian forces could create the conditions for an attack from Belarus, although ISW continues to believe that a Russian invasion from Belarus is not inevitable.
The Institute noted that Russian forces could create the conditions for an attack from Belarus, although ISW continues to believe that a Russian invasion from Belarus is not inevitable.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments