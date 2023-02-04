Russian troops advance in four directions - General Staff

19:01 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The troops of the Russian Federation continue to conduct offensive operations in the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Novopavlovsky directions. Russians there suffer heavy losses in personnel and military equipment. The defense forces delivered seven strikes on the positions of Russian troops.



This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



During the day, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Barvenkovo, Kharkiv region, there are casualties among the civilian population. In addition, more than 20 shellings from multiple launch rocket systems were carried out. There is a great danger of further Russian air and missile strikes throughout Ukraine.





No enemy offensive groupings were found in the Volyn, Polessky, Seversky and Slobozhansky directions. At the same time, shelling by the troops of the Russian Federation of settlements near the state border continues.. The areas of the settlements of Timonovichi and Gremyach of the Chernihiv region fell under fire influence; Rozhkovichi, Tovstodubovo, Studenok, Starikove, Volfin and Nikolaevka in the Sumy region and Veterinary, Deep, Green, Neskuchnoe, Gatishche and Volchansk in the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars and artillery at the areas of Dvurechnaya, Zapadny, Golubovka, Kupyansk, Kislovka in the Kharkov region and Stelmahovka in the Lugansk region.



In the Limansk direction, Torskoe, Donetsk region, and Makeevka, Chervonopopovka, and Dibrova-Lugansk came under enemy fire.



Controversial, Veseloe, Belogorovka, Praskovye, Bakhmut, Ivanovskoye and Druzhba of the Donetsk region suffered in the Bakhmut direction.



In the Avdeevsky direction, Thin, Vodyanoye, Georgievka and Marinka fell under enemy fire.



In the Novopavlovsky direction, Neskuchnoye, Bogoyavlenka and Vugledar were shelled from tanks, mortars and artillery.



In Zaporozhye and Kherson - areas of more than 15 settlements fell under enemy fire. Among them are Novopol and Vremovka, Donetsk region; Olgovskoye, Malinovka, Gulyaipolskoye, Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka in Zaporozhye and Kherson, Kachkarovka and Cossack.



The enemy continues to suffer losses. So, in Belovodsk, Lugansk region, the invaders equipped the Central District Hospital for a military hospital and brought 120 wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation there.



To make up for its losses in manpower, the enemy continues the recruitment campaign among prisoners. Over the past week, up to 1,000 mercenaries have been recruited in correctional institutions in the Novosibirsk region of the Russian Federation.



Aviation of the Defense Forces during the current day delivered 4 strikes on the areas of concentration of the enemy and 1 - on the position of its air defense systems. At the same time, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 2 areas of concentration of enemy manpower.