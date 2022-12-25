Russian troops used the "maximum resource" in the strike on Ukraine - OK South

08:46 17 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian troops launched a massive strike on December 16 with dispersed forces to try to deplete the air defense system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.. The head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, the speaker of the operational command of the South, Natalia Gumenyuk, spoke about this on December 16 on the air of a nationwide telethon.

"With today's massive strike by dispersed forces, the enemy tried to deplete the air defense, because strategic aviation was also used from different directions, and was launched into the [Black] Sea on duty with a launch vehicle, which was not there in the morning," the speaker of OK Yug noted.

She stressed that the occupiers have used the "maximum resource" that is available to them at the moment.

"This is not the first time the enemy has used such tactics.. When aircraft of various types take off, carrying various types of air-launched missiles. And a naval launch vehicle is being connected to maximize the dispersal of air defense forces," Gumenyuk added.

Recall that on December 16 in the first half of the day, the Russian Federation launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening report reported 74 missiles fired, 60 of which were shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.