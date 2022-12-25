Russian troops used the "maximum resource" in the strike on Ukraine - OK South

Russian troops launched a massive strike on December 16 with dispersed forces to try to deplete the air defense system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.. The head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, the speaker of the operational command of the South, Natalia Gumenyuk, spoke about this on December 16 on the air of a nationwide telethon.
She stressed that the occupiers have used the "maximum resource" that is available to them at the moment.
Recall that on December 16 in the first half of the day, the Russian Federation launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening report reported 74 missiles fired, 60 of which were shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
