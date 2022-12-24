War will end when we win - Zelensky

08:06 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Zelensky believes that the war will end after the victory of Ukraine or "when Russia wants it."



President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the NYT DealBook Summit.

"The war will end when we win. Or when the Russian Federation wants it. It may happen that the Russian Federation will only want it when it feels that it is weak and isolated and has no partners in this matter.. We will believe that this will end in the coming months," Zelensky said.

He also noted that after the end of the war, Ukraine will live in an ideal world.

“I believe that after our victory there will be more or less, at least for us, an ideal world,” the president said, adding that an ideal world is when there are no wars.

Zelensky also urged not to repeat the narratives of Russia, which is trying to calculate the cost of international assistance provided to Ukraine or compare the war in our country with other conflicts.. The head of state noted that the cost of this war is measured primarily in the lives of Ukrainian citizens who are fighting for freedom and democracy not only in Ukraine, but throughout the world.