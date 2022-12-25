War in Ukraine is an ongoing humanitarian nightmare - UN Secretary General

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that the scale of destruction in Ukraine requires strong support from the international community.



Based on the statement of Guterres.

“The war in Ukraine is an ongoing humanitarian nightmare... The scale of devastation across the country requires strong support from the international community – far beyond humanitarian aid. We must invest in the reconstruction and reconstruction of Ukraine to prevent the current crisis from turning into poverty, hunger and poverty for millions of Ukrainians. And we must work together to create the conditions for peace in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law," he said.