The war began and will end inside the Russian Federation. Process started - Danilov

12:40 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The attention of all politicians is now riveted to the events taking place in Russia and related to Yevgeny Prigozhin. Alexey Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), gave his assessment of the events on the so-called "mutiny", which is now being carried out by Wagner PMC mercenaries on the territory of Russia. The war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine will end within the aggressor country itself, and this process has already begun, he said on his Twitter account on Saturday, June 24.

"The Ukrainian formula for sustainable peace involves reaching the borders of 1991 and launching the processes of Russia's self-destruction. As the war began, so it will end - inside the Russian Federation. The process has begun," the official said.

Recall that the founder of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published a new voice message on the night of Saturday, June 24, in which he stated that his fighters had crossed the state border of the Russian Federation "in all places" and were already entering Rostov.