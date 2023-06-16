"The war will continue until the victory of Ukraine" - Zelensky at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the summit of the European Political Community, which takes place on June 1 in Moldova.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu posted a video of the meeting with Zelensky on Twitter.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu posted a video of the meeting with Zelensky on Twitter.
She also noted that Moldova is in solidarity with Ukraine and Zelensky's efforts to restore peace.
Dear President @ZelenskyyUa , we admire Ukrainians for showing incredible strength in defending homeland & intl law.— Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) June 1, 2023
We're grateful for your heroic defense & we stand in solidarity w/ you & your efforts to bring back peace. You have a reliable partner in 🇲🇩 that you can count on. pic.twitter.com/EpPdYyzdjf
Before the event, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had already discussed bilateral relations with Sanda.
He added that Ukraine should be accepted into the EU and the North Atlantic Alliance.
According to him, he plans to discuss with partners a "coalition of fighters" and a "coalition of patriots."
The head of state stressed that the war would end only with the victory of Ukraine.
With regard to joining NATO, the President said that for this there must be unity of the member countries of the Alliance.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu confirmed that she had discussed bilateral relations and other projects with Vladimir Zelensky.
Maia Sandu expressed support for the Ukrainian "peace formula".
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments