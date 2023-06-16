"The war will continue until the victory of Ukraine" - Zelensky at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova

12:03 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the summit of the European Political Community, which takes place on June 1 in Moldova.



Moldovan President Maia Sandu posted a video of the meeting with Zelensky on Twitter.

"Dear President Volodymyr Zelensky, we admire the Ukrainians for showing incredible strength in defending their homeland and international law," Sandu said in a statement.

She also noted that Moldova is in solidarity with Ukraine and Zelensky's efforts to restore peace.

"You have a reliable partner - Moldova, on whom you can rely," Maia Sandu assured.

Before the event, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had already discussed bilateral relations with Sanda.

"We discussed our bilateral relations and several important infrastructure projects. I think that in the near future we will sign the relevant agreements," Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine should be accepted into the EU and the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Our future in the EU. Ukraine is ready to join NATO, but we are waiting for the Alliance to be ready to accept Ukraine. I believe that security guarantees are very important for Ukraine and for our neighbors, because of Russia's aggression in Ukraine and potential RNF aggression in other parts of Europe," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

According to him, he plans to discuss with partners a "coalition of fighters" and a "coalition of patriots."

"I will be discussing the 'fighter coalition' and 'Patriot coalition' with several partners.. This is our new initiative and we really need it. We will also discuss support to ensure the battlefield and the "peace formula"," Zelensky said.

The head of state stressed that the war would end only with the victory of Ukraine.

"When we win, then the war will end. Or Russia can end the war earlier by taking troops to its sovereign territory," Zelensky stressed.

With regard to joining NATO, the President said that for this there must be unity of the member countries of the Alliance.

"I think NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg supports Ukraine in the Alliance when I had a personal meeting with him. But everyone knows that for this solution there must be complete unity of NATO member countries. We are working on it," Zelensky stressed.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu confirmed that she had discussed bilateral relations and other projects with Vladimir Zelensky.

"We discussed bilateral relations, discussed joint infrastructure projects, talked about ways of solidarity. Young people, like other countries, are trying to help Ukraine. And, of course, we discussed our common European future. Ukraine ensures the security of Moldova and we are very grateful for that," Sandu said.

Maia Sandu expressed support for the Ukrainian "peace formula".