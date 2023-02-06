Warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to defend in the areas of 14 settlements - summary

07:49 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupying Russian troops in the areas of 14 settlements.



This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook.

"The occupiers are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansky, Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Novopavlovsky directions.. During the fighting in the area of the city of Bakhmut, there is a complete lack of coordination and interaction among the military personnel of the Russian occupation forces and mercenaries of the so-called PMC "Wagner". Over the past 24 hours, our units repulsed the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoe, Vasyukovka, Paraskovievka, Bakhmut, Ivanovskoye, Kamenka, Severnoye, Pervomayskoye, Veseloye, Nevelskoye, Krasnogorovka, Maryinka, Pobeda and Novomikhailovka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy launched 4 missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv and Druzhkovka in the Donetsk region and carried out 56 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, including on civilian objects in Kherson. There are dead and wounded.



The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.



No offensive enemy groupings were found in the Volyn, Polessky, Seversky and Slobozhansky directions. The areas of Senkovka settlements in the Chernihiv region were subjected to shelling; Novovasilievka, Seredina-Buda, Sopich, Boyar-Lezhachi, Volfino and Aleksandrovka in the Sumy region and Strelechya, Neskuchnoe, Ternovaya, Staritsa, Ogirtsevo, Budarki and Chopped Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy fired at the areas of the settlements of Peschanoe, Ivanovka, Kucherovka, Kislovka and Kotlyarovka in the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselovskoe and Stelmakhovka in the Luhansk region.



In the Limansky direction , Terny of the Donetsk region and Makeevka, Ploschanka, Nevskoye, Chervonopovka, Kremennaya, Kuzmino, Dibrova-Luganskaya fell under enemy fire.



In the Bakhmut direction , more than 25 districts of settlements were exposed to fire, including Spirnoye, Belogorovka, Nikolaevka, Rozdolovka, Krasnaya Gora, Bakhmut, Ivanovskoye, Stupochki, Tarasovka, Kurdyumovka, Ozaryanovka and New York of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdeevka direction , Semyonovka, Avdeevka, Severnoye, Vodyanoye, Pervomayskoye, Veseloye, Nevelskoye, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Marinka, Pobeda and Novomikhailovka came under artillery fire.



In the Novopavlovsk direction , Vuhledar, Bogoyavlenka, Novoukrainka, Prechistovka, Zolotaya Niva, Velyka Novoselka and Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk region were subjected to tank, mortar and artillery shelling.



More than 30 settlements came under fire in the Zaporozhye direction. Among them are Novopol, Olhivske, Poltavka, Malinovka, Krasnoe, Gulyaipole, Volshebnoe, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandreevka, Stepne and Kamenskoye of the Zaporozhye region.



In the Kherson direction , Kherson and Zolotaya Balka, Gavrilovka, Kachkarovka, Melovoe, Berislav, Veseloe, Ivanovka, Nikolskoe, Chernobaevka, Antonovka, Dneprovskoe and Goncharnoe of the Kherson region were shelled. There are almost 20 settlements in total.



Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation has delivered 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas and a strike on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit the command post, 8 enemy manpower concentration areas and an ammunition depot.