The military of the Russian Federation in Berdyansk move around the city in civilian clothes

09:08 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian invaders, who are in the captured Berdyansk, were allowed to move around the city in civilian clothes.



This was reported by the Center for National Resistance.

"The occupiers, who are stationed in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, were allowed to move around in civilian clothes so as not to once again endanger the personnel. The reason is the recent killings of three mobilized soldiers in the city. Now they (the killed - ed.) are officially considered missing, so as not to sow panic among the personnel," the department notes.

The CNS noted that the occupiers were allowed to change into civilian clothes also because local residents are actively tracking them and transmitting information about them to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.