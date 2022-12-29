The military of Belarus is training to switch from peacetime to wartime

12:47 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Belarusian servicemen are training to switch from peacetime to wartime. This was told in the Ministry of Defense of the country-ally of the Russian occupiers.



The event is taking place "in accordance with the plan for sudden checks of the level of combat and mobilization readiness."



The main goal, the Minsk military commandant's office assured, is "to test the knowledge of military personnel and evaluate their actions when bringing a military unit to the highest degree of combat readiness."



Judging by the pictures, the allies of the Russians practiced mobilization, the establishment of a checkpoint regime, formation and readiness for firing at the military registration and enlistment office.