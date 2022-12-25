Military assistance to Ukraine: EU Council will increase the financial ceiling of the European Peace Fund

17:44 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Council of the EU on Monday 12 December agreed to increase the financial ceiling of the European Peace Fund by 2 billion euros in 2023, with the possibility of further increases at a later stage.

This was reported on the website of the Council.. This is a fund from which the EU reimburses member states for the supply of weapons to Ukraine.



The total increase in the total financial ceiling of the fund by 2027 will be up to 5.5 billion euros (at 2018 prices). The agreement will be formalized in early 2023.



The decision sends a clear political signal of the EU's continued commitment to military support for Ukraine and other partners.

"Today's decision will provide us with the funding to continue providing concrete military support to our partners' armed forces.. In less than two years, the European Peace Fund has proven its worth. It has completely changed the way we support our defense partners," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

What is the European Peace Fund

The European Peace Fund was established in March 2021 to finance all measures of the common foreign and security policy related to military and defense matters. To prevent conflicts, to preserve peace and strengthen international security and stability. In particular, the European Peace Fund allows the EU to fund actions aimed at strengthening the capacity of non-EU countries, as well as regional and international organizations on military and defense issues.



The fund is an extrabudgetary instrument and has a total financial cap of 5 billion euros in 2018 prices for the period 2021-2027. There are frontier things that range from 420 million euros in 2021 to 1.132 billion euros in 2027. Member State contributions are determined on the basis of the gross national income distribution key.



Through the fund, the EU supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine through six successive support packages, as well as many other countries such as: Mozambique, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, the Republic of Mali, Somalia, Niger, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon and Mauritania, as well as the military components of operations for peacekeeping led by Africa and multinational units such as the Balkan Medical Task Force.



86% of the total financial ceiling for 2021-2027 has already been allocated in 2022. This necessitated her first increase.