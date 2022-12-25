Military assistance to Ukraine: Germany will transfer tanks and howitzers

The leader of the Defense Committee of the Bundestag, Marie-Agyness Strack-Zimmermann, confirmed the transfer of 24 new self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.
On the night of Tuesday, December 13, reports the German edition of Die Zeit.
In addition, six to seven Gepard anti-aircraft tanks will be handed over to Ukraine.
Despite a request from the government in Kyiv, the federal government has so far refused to hand over modern Leopard and Marder tanks.. However, the head of the defense committee has a different opinion.
