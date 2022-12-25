Military assistance to Ukraine: Germany will transfer tanks and howitzers

08:52 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The leader of the Defense Committee of the Bundestag, Marie-Agyness Strack-Zimmermann, confirmed the transfer of 24 new self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.



On the night of Tuesday, December 13, reports the German edition of Die Zeit.

"More self-propelled howitzers have been delivered. Now there are 24 units," Strack-Zimmerman said on the air of the RTL Direkt program.

In addition, six to seven Gepard anti-aircraft tanks will be handed over to Ukraine.



Despite a request from the government in Kyiv, the federal government has so far refused to hand over modern Leopard and Marder tanks.. However, the head of the defense committee has a different opinion.