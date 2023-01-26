Ukrainian authorities demand the supply of fighter jets

14:22 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian diplomats argue that deliveries from Western aviation are only a matter of time.



The Ukrainian authorities, following the supply of battle tanks, demand the supply of Western fighters, and can get them, counting on the support of the Baltic countries in this matter.

"The next step will be fighter jets," a northern European diplomat was quoted by Politico after Germany announced it would supply Ukraine with Leopard tanks and the US announced it would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.



According to Politico interlocutors, this issue is even more controversial than the discussion of the supply of Western tanks to Ukraine, due to fears of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.. However, the likelihood of receiving Western aviation exists. Conversations with more than half a dozen Western military officials and diplomats confirm that an internal debate about delivering jet fighters to Ukraine is already underway, initiated by Ukrainian officials with the support of the Baltic states.



According to one of the diplomats with whom the journalists spoke, Washington told Kyiv that the delivery of aircraft "is not possible at the moment.". As a Politico source noted:

"This is a red line, but last summer the red line was HIMARS kits, and this line has shifted. Then there were battle tanks - and again it moved"

Another diplomat, a representative of one of the European powers, stressed that the speed of Western weapons deliveries to Ukraine is increasing, adding that discussions on the transfer of fighter jets to Kyiv could take place very soon:

"Fighters today are completely unthinkable. But we can discuss it in two or three weeks."



The topic of deliveries of Western fighters to Ukraine was raised by Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, who said in parliament that the Dutch government would like to supply F-16 fighters if Kyiv requests them.

"We are open, we have no taboos," he said.



Ukraine's European allies foresee that the conflict with the Russian Federation could last another three to five years or longer, and there are fears that the West is close to the limit of what can be provided without provoking a strong reaction from Moscow.

“Many countries in the West believe that if we supplied Ukraine with all the equipment they asked for from us at the first stage of the war, then there would be a strong Russian reaction, including nuclear. You can call it a process of getting used to [Putin]," the diplomat said.



Now the strategy is a slow but steadily increasing trend of Western support, from anti-tank Javelins and man-portable air defense systems like Stingers to HIMARS and, more recently, Patriot surface-to-air missiles, tanks and armored vehicles.



Thus, the delivery of aircraft is "only a matter of time," the same diplomat predicted.



On January 25, it became known that the United States decided to transfer 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Thus, the United States joined Germany, whose government officially agreed on the transfer of 14 units of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allowed the re-export of these vehicles to other countries.



There is also a possibility that Ukraine will receive Leclerc tanks of its own production from France. In addition, Sweden expressed its willingness to share their Stridsvagn 122 tanks.



