Polish authorities are preparing a third energy package to help Ukraine

08:59 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Soon Poland will send to Ukraine the third package of equipment necessary for the restoration of the energy sector.



This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Piotr Wawrzyk.

"In the coming days, there will be a third aid package with energy equipment for Ukraine," he said.

According to him, Polish energy companies are organizing supplies to Ukraine of equipment necessary for the energy sector of Ukraine.



He recalled that the first package arrived in Ukraine from Poland at the end of November, the second - at the end of December.. Most of the aid was delivered to the Khmelnytsky NPP.



The Deputy Minister specified that assistance in the energy sector is provided by the Government Agency for Strategic Reserves of Poland and the Ministry of Climate and Environment.



Wawrzyk stressed that Poland is the coordinator among the EU countries in supporting Ukraine in the energy sector. He also recalled that on January 26, an Energy Hub was opened in Poland, thanks to which the EU will provide our country with appropriate assistance.