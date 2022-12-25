The Belgian authorities will provide financial assistance to support the culture of Ukraine

08:48 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Belgium will allocate 150,000 euros in aid to support Ukrainian culture and will help cultural institutions and media generators.



This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Alexander Tkachenko.



According to Tkachenko, during the visit of Belgian Foreign Minister Aji Labib to Kyiv, the ministers had a tour of the National Art Museum of Ukraine and St. Sophia of Kyiv.

"They showed our art, historical and architectural monuments, our history and roots. We agreed on cooperation: Ukrainian seasons of culture in Belgium, supplies of generators to our institutions and media for the winter, spreading the ban on Russian propaganda, assistance in preserving Ukrainian cultural heritage. Belgium is giving us 150,000 euros in aid to the cultural sphere," Tkachenko said on Telegram.

As reported, official Kyiv agreed to a visit to Ukraine as part of the Belgian government delegation of Minister of Foreign Affairs Aji Labib, which had not been agreed before because of her illegal trip to the occupied Crimea as a journalist and for which she eventually apologized.