Belgium will allocate 150,000 euros in aid to support Ukrainian culture and will help cultural institutions and media generators.
This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Alexander Tkachenko.
According to Tkachenko, during the visit of Belgian Foreign Minister Aji Labib to Kyiv, the ministers had a tour of the National Art Museum of Ukraine and St. Sophia of Kyiv.
As reported, official Kyiv agreed to a visit to Ukraine as part of the Belgian government delegation of Minister of Foreign Affairs Aji Labib, which had not been agreed before because of her illegal trip to the occupied Crimea as a journalist and for which she eventually apologized.
