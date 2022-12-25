Volodymyr Zelensky signed the "European integration" law on the CCU

19:02 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bill No. 7662 adopted by the Parliament on improving the procedure for selecting candidates for the position of a judge of the Constitutional Court, despite criticism from experts.



According to the map of the bill on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, on December 20 it was returned with a signature from the president.



Recall, on December 13, the parliamentary majority supported the draft law No. 7662 on "improving the procedure for selecting candidates for the position of a judge of the Constitutional Court", but without an amendment on the number of members of the SGE, aimed at the effectiveness of the independent selection of judges. Earlier, experts in the field of judicial reform warned that this could make the Constitutional Court under the control of the authorities, and asked the parliament not to adopt the law in this form, and after the adoption they called on Zelensky to veto it.



On December 19, the Venice Commission published an updated opinion on the draft law in No. 7662, recommending that it be amended in the wording advocated by public experts in the field of judicial reform.



In conclusion, they indicate that it is necessary to include one more, seventh, member from among independent international experts in the Consultative Expert Group (AEG), which will check candidates for the CCU. In addition, the decisions of the EEC must be binding, that is, a candidate who has not passed the test cannot, under any circumstances, be appointed as a Judge of the CCU.



The bill adopted by the Verkhovna Rada so far provides for six members of the CGE, of which three are independent experts, and the rest are appointed by the president, the Verkhovna Rada and the Congress of Judges, and no decision can be made without the vote of the latter. Public experts note that the 7th independent expert would have allowed to neutralize the political influence on the commission.



The draft law on the Constitutional Court is one of those on which the further movement of Ukraine towards EU membership depends.



