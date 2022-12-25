Vladimir Zelensky appealed to Western leaders

17:01 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the leaders of the countries that are part of the Joint Expeditionary Force.

"Winter now is the decisive time. The time when we can make a decision, the results of which will determine the restoration of our territorial integrity and guarantee that Russian revanchism will never again cross the border of Ukraine, and therefore Europe, as early as in the spring," the head of state said.



Zelensky asked the British Prime Minister to increase the supply of air defense systems and help speed up the corresponding decisions of partners.



The President also addressed the Prime Minister of Norway.



"The Nasamses already provided to us have significantly strengthened our defense. I ask you to increase the supply of these systems and missiles to them," he said.



Zelensky asked the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands for modern armored vehicles, primarily tanks.

"I also ask you to continue our cooperation on Soviet-style tanks - the necessary shells, as well as Harpoon complexes and artillery systems," the president said.



The head of state asked the Prime Minister of Sweden to provide Archer systems, RBS-98 anti-aircraft missile systems and Gripen aircraft.



Zelensky also addressed the President of Lithuania, the Deputy Prime Minister of Denmark, and the President of Finland.