The Supreme Court of the Netherlands: "Scythian gold" is returned to Ukraine

14:13 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Supreme Court of the Netherlands ruled to return to Ukraine unique gold artifacts known as "Scythian gold", which have long been the subject of a legal dispute with Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the court.

"In October 2021, the Court of Appeal decided that the transfer should be made to Ukraine. This decision remains in force. The Supreme Court ruled so today," the message says .

Artifacts were on display at a museum in the Netherlands when Russia occupied Crimea in 2014. Both Ukraine and museums in Crimea demanded their return, the newspaper writes.

"In December 2016, the court ruled that the Crimean treasures should be transferred to the state of Ukraine in accordance with the Heritage Law. The court considered that the Crimean treasures are in the Netherlands without a valid export permit from the Ukrainian authorities, therefore it is "illegal export" according to the content of the Heritage Law and that the state of Ukraine can demand restitution.

The court also accepted on appeal that Ukraine's demand for the transfer of artifacts should be satisfied, but on other grounds. According to the court, the Inheritance Law does not apply to this situation, since, according to its content, "illegal export" does not exist in this case.

"The court ruled that the issue should be resolved on the basis of the Law of Ukraine "On Museums" and the Decree of the Ministry of March 2014, which empowers the Minister of Culture to decide on the transfer of museum objects for storage in case of their destruction, loss or damage. This decision was made by the Minister in May 2014. The order means that museum exhibits must be transferred to the National Historical Museum of Ukraine in Kiev until the situation in Crimea stabilizes.

After that, the Crimean museums filed a cassation appeal to the Supreme Court against the decision of the Court of Appeal. Ukraine also filed a cassation appeal.