The Supreme Court has elected a new chairman to replace Knyazev

13:45 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Stanislav Kravchenko, chairman of the Cassation Criminal Court within the Supreme Court, became the new head of the Supreme Court. 108 judges out of 148 voted for him. At the same time, 11 judges did not support any candidate. The Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council will be elected at the next plenum.



Some of the candidates for this post consider today's vote for the chairman of the Supreme Court to be premature, for example, Natalya Kovalenko and Ivan Mishchenko speak about this. In particular, because the candidates themselves, a few days before the announcement of the election date, did not have time to communicate with other judges who should elect them and conduct a campaign program.



However, Acting Chairman of the Supreme Court Dmitry Luspenik emphasized that it is necessary to elect a new chairman of the Supreme Court as soon as possible, since the interim head does not have all the powers. For example, he cannot sit in the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court, as well as take the seat of a member of the Supreme Court. And, according to Luspenik, international partners want to communicate only with the approved leadership of the court.



On the eve of the meeting, the Supreme Court received a proposal to postpone it, at least until June 2. At the same time, 119 participants of the meeting spoke in favor of continuing the meeting of the Plenum, and 24 voted against it. The meeting of the Plenum continued.