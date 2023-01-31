The Verkhovna Rada was visited by deputies of the European Parliament

Members of the European Parliament during a visit to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine discussed the issues of responsibility of the Russian Federation for war crimes. This was announced by the first deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Alexander Kornienko.

“I am glad to welcome European parliamentarians to the capital of indestructibility - here in Ukraine, in Kyiv. Today I met with Timmy Dooley and Billy Kelleher within the walls of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. We continue our cooperation with the EU and its representatives. We talked about Ukraine. About terror. About missiles launching the Russian Federation. About cruelty. About those who are to blame. About responsibility for committed crimes. The Ukrainian side believes that the international community must urgently and decisively respond to Russian terrorism