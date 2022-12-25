The Verkhovna Rada fulfilled all the conditions for the start of negotiations on accession to the EU

12:41 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has implemented all the references of the European Commission necessary to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said this, according to the website of the Parliament on Wednesday, December 14.

"We can say with confidence that the Verkhovna Rada has done its part of the work and adopted all the necessary systemic bills to implement the recommendations of the European Commission," Stefanchuk said.



He recalled that seven recommendations of the European Commission, some of which were to be implemented by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine received on June 23 when receiving the status of a candidate country for EU membership.



The head of parliament listed the bills needed to start negotiations on joining the EU and adopted by parliament in the last less than six months. These are the law on the reform of the Constitutional Court (On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving the Procedure for Selecting Candidates for the Position of a Judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on a Competitive Basis), the Laws on the Media and on National Minorities (Communities).



In addition, Stefanchuk recalled the adoption of anti-money laundering laws (On amending laws on simplifying the procedure for information required for financial monitoring; On ratifying an additional protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism; On Amending the Law on Prevention and countering the legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, the financing of terrorism and the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction to protect the financial system of Ukraine from a state carrying out armed aggression against Ukraine, and adapt legislation to certain FATF standards and the requirements of EU Directive 2018/843.



The speaker stressed that the Verkhovna Rada also continued the judicial reform by electing two members of the High Council of Justice according to its quota.