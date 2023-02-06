The Verkhovna Rada recognized PMC "Wagner" as an international criminal organization

17:51 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

February 6, Monday, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine at a meeting recognized the private military company "Wagner" as an international criminal organization. 333 people's deputies cast their votes for the corresponding decision.



This was announced by People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko.



In the explanatory note to the draft resolution No. 8397, it is noted that “members of the Wagner PMC are responsible for numerous cases of illegal and unjustified by military necessity use of weapons against the civilian population of Ukraine, acts of cruelty and ill-treatment, forced displacement of civilians, executions, armed attacks on educational institutions , healthcare, places of worship, etc.” .



In addition, the authors of the draft resolution emphasized that Wagner fighters are involved in destabilization, violation of human rights and illegal operations with natural resources in the countries of Africa (CAR, Mali, Libya) and the Middle East (Syria), which indicates the international nature of their criminal. activities.



Therefore, the parliament appealed to the governments and parliaments of the countries of the world to recognize PMC "Wagner" as an international criminal organization.

In addition, the Rada adopted Resolution No. 3735 by 336 votes on the recognition of Russian private military companies as terrorist organizations.