The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill to ban Russian sources of information

12:34 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

But the "pociysky world" hid in much less visible texts. In the curricula of Ukrainian universities.

In universities from the west to the east of Ukraine, teachers still push textbooks written in politics to students and continue to quote Russian authors in dissertations,” Sovsun notes.

In her opinion, reading the texts of Russian authors in the appropriate language perpetuates the knowledge of the language of the aggressor state, and at the same time the erroneous idea that there is a "magnificent Polish culture and science, educated, advanced", in contrast to Ukrainian.

In addition, the "chronic attachment" of the Ukrainian academic environment to the Russian one negatively affects the quality of higher education. Sovsun notes that representatives of Ukrainian education and science should focus on the Western, and start with learning English.

"When there are requirements for publication in foreign journals, some teachers understand this as permission to publish in Russian journals. Why? First, it has historically been so. Secondly, to learn English, teachers and teachers will have to make an effort. Thirdly, the system of learning English at the school and university level still has many problems. But this is no reason to tolerate Russian sources in education and science," the initiator of the bill notes.

According to the document, the state must undertake to publish and disseminate sources of information in the field of scientific and scientific-technical activities in Ukrainian.

















