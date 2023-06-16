The Verkhovna Rada decided to impose sanctions against Iran

18:01 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada approved the proposal of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against Iran, which was officially announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.



The Parliament adopted the bill No. 9333, recommended by the National Security and Defense Council, with the aim of applying various sectoral economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against the Islamic Republic of Iran for 50 years.



328 people's deputies voted for this decision. According to this document, sanctions have been imposed on Iran for a 50-year period, which include a complete ban on trade operations, the transit of resources, as well as prohibit flights and transportation on the territory of Ukraine, and also prevent the withdrawal of capital by Iranian residents.



It is also proposed to prohibit any investment in Iran and the transfer of technology by residents, as well as intellectual property rights.



In addition, it is proposed to suspend the use of electronic payment means, including transfers, settlements and cash withdrawals, carried out by residents of the Islamic Republic of Iran..



The registration of an international payment system operated by Iran by the National Bank will also be prohibited.