Verkhovna Rada supported transparency in defense procurement

15:40 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian parliament has introduced transparency in defense procurement. 290 deputies voted for the adoption of the document. The new procedure provides for a procurement report, with the exception of goods and services constituting state secrets.

This was announced by the People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak in his Telegram.

“The bill proposes to make it mandatory to publish in the Prozorro system the prices at which defense customers buy goods for the military and other goods and services to support the army, ” the statement says.

The explanatory note notes that "the cost of security and defense for 2023 is determined in the amount of 1 trillion. UAH 141 billion - or almost 50% of all Ukrainian spending - 2 trillion