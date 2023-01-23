Hungary refused to block the EU decision to provide Ukraine with the seventh tranche

16:13 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Hungary has decided not to block the EU's decision to provide Ukraine with the seventh tranche in the amount of 500 million euros from the European Peace Fund allocated for military assistance.



This is reported by the correspondent of "Radio Liberty" Rikard Jozwiak.

"After all, Hungary announced today during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels that it will not block the next tranche of EU military assistance to Ukraine," he tweeted.

Last week, Polish journalists learned that Hungary was blocking another tranche of EU military aid to Ukraine.



Until now, Hungary, which itself does not provide Ukraine with any weapons, has refrained from making decisions on the next tranches of assistance from the European Peace Fund and has not blocked this support.



Ambassador of Ukraine to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov, in an interview with European Pravda, expressed the opinion that Hungary would not be able to blackmail the entire European Union with its veto right in joint decisions, in particular, those concerning Ukraine.