Venediktova has been officially appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland

18:21 17 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The former head of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Irina Venediktova, will become Ukraine's ambassador to Switzerland, she will replace Artem Rybchenko, who was appointed during Petro Poroshenko's term and fired back in September.



This is stated in the decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on November 17, 2022.



Four months ago, President Volodymyr Zelensky removed Venediktova from her duties as prosecutor general.



Irina Venediktova has served as Prosecutor General since March 17, 2020. Previously, she was part of the team of advisers and experts on the judicial system of President Volodymyr Zelensky, and before her appointment, she was a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation.

On August 3, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba signed a submission to President Zelensky on the appointment of Venediktova as Ambassador to Switzerland. Kuleba noted that the practice of political appointments to diplomatic posts has always "was, is and will be in all countries, since fresh blood, fresh opinions and views are required."