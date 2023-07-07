10:55 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In the coming weeks, the UK will provide Ukraine with 17 specialized fire trucks - Rapid Intervention Vehicle and Major Foam Vehicle.



This was reported by the Independent newspaper, citing representatives of the British Ministry of Defense.



Defense Secretary Ben Wallace stressed that these dedicated fire trucks will greatly enhance Ukraine's ability to protect its infrastructure from Russian missile strikes and drones.



According to the information, Ukrainian military firefighters are already at the British Wittering Air Base, where they are undergoing a week-long training and familiarization with new technical equipment. These machines are capable of quickly extinguishing fires at military airfields, but can also be used in other places.



The vehicles were delivered to Wittering Air Base from all over the UK by the Royal Air Force, the Army Rescue Service and the Welsh Government.. Currently, specialists are checking and preparing equipment before sending it to Ukraine.