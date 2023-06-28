UK to give Ukraine long-range attack UAVs - Reuters

10:48 15 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The UK will send hundreds of new long-range strike drones with a range (more than 200 km) to Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to a statement by the British government, released ahead of scheduled talks between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak.

"Today, the Prime Minister will confirm the continued provision by the UK of hundreds of air defense missiles and unmanned aerial systems, including hundreds of new combat drones with a range of more than 200 km," the statement said.

The weapons are planned to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming months.