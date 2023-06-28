UK to give Ukraine long-range attack UAVs - Reuters

The UK will send hundreds of new long-range strike drones with a range (more than 200 km) to Ukraine.
This was reported by Reuters with reference to a statement by the British government, released ahead of scheduled talks between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak.
The weapons are planned to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming months.
Recall that today President of UkraineVolodymyr Zelensky is on a visit to the UK, where he is to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
