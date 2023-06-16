UK condemns war freeze in Ukraine

Attempts to freeze the war in Ukraine at this stage are considered "totally wrong" and require an immediate end. Such a statement was made by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday.
During a speech in Parliament, Sunak responded to calls from former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn who called for a ceasefire in Ukraine..
He urged the UK to support international calls for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.
In turn, Sunak said that he did not agree with this point of view..
He also stressed that other countries also support the principle of a "just and lasting peace" based on the UN Charter, territorial integrity and sovereignty.
