UK condemns war freeze in Ukraine

10:47 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Attempts to freeze the war in Ukraine at this stage are considered "totally wrong" and require an immediate end. Such a statement was made by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday.



During a speech in Parliament, Sunak responded to calls from former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn who called for a ceasefire in Ukraine..



He urged the UK to support international calls for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister correctly noted that a ceasefire is not the ultimate goal of peace, but any peace process must begin with a ceasefire. Otherwise, the war will continue, becoming more and more destructive," Corbyn said.



In turn, Sunak said that he did not agree with this point of view..

“A ceasefire will not provide a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Russia carried out an illegal and unprovoked invasion, committing terrible war crimes. The only correct answer to this is the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Any plans cloaked in peace initiatives are in fact attempts to freeze the conflict at its current stage, and such plans are absolutely wrong and should be rejected," Sunak said.

He also stressed that other countries also support the principle of a "just and lasting peace" based on the UN Charter, territorial integrity and sovereignty.