The UK has appointed a new ambassador to Ukraine. Who became them

20:02 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Martin Harris to become British Ambassador to Ukraine. He will replace Melinda Simmons in this role and will begin his duties in September 2023.



This was reported by the press service of the British government.



It is noted that after the rotation, Melinda Simmons will continue to work in the diplomatic service in another position, but which one is not specified.



The British government noted that Martin Harris had already worked in Kyiv: in 2003-2008 he served as Deputy Ambassador and Consul General of the country.

"I am delighted to be back in Ukraine to lead our embassy's extremely important work in supporting the Ukrainian government and people in defending their country and our common values.. Britain's relationship with Ukraine has never been so strong and we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," said Martin Harris, commenting on his appointment.

Melinda Simmons was appointed British Ambassador to Ukraine in April 2019 and took office in the summer of that year.