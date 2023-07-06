The UK has appointed a new ambassador to Ukraine. Who became them

Martin Harris to become British Ambassador to Ukraine. He will replace Melinda Simmons in this role and will begin his duties in September 2023.
This was reported by the press service of the British government.
It is noted that after the rotation, Melinda Simmons will continue to work in the diplomatic service in another position, but which one is not specified.
The British government noted that Martin Harris had already worked in Kyiv: in 2003-2008 he served as Deputy Ambassador and Consul General of the country.
This was reported by the press service of the British government.
It is noted that after the rotation, Melinda Simmons will continue to work in the diplomatic service in another position, but which one is not specified.
The British government noted that Martin Harris had already worked in Kyiv: in 2003-2008 he served as Deputy Ambassador and Consul General of the country.
Melinda Simmons was appointed British Ambassador to Ukraine in April 2019 and took office in the summer of that year.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments