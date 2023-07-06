Great Britain and Poland support the accelerated entry of Ukraine into NATO

11:58 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau expressed their hope that Ukraine would be admitted to NATO in a manner similar to that applied by Finland when it joined the alliance earlier this year.

This is reported by the information source "Voice of America".

"Poland's position on this issue is clear and undeniable.. We strive to bring Ukraine closer to the institutional standards of the alliance. We plan to adapt the military-political structures of Ukraine to the standards adopted by NATO," Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said after meeting with his British counterpart in London.



According to the British Foreign Secretary, one of the important arguments is the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have "extensive experience in using standard weapons, doctrines and tactics used in NATO", which should reduce the time required to join the alliance.