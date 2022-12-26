10:06 26 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Dozens of FSO (Federal Protective Service of the Russian Federation) guards and an additional police patrol were assigned to the wall of the Moscow Kremlin, rf, after the inscription "no war" appeared on the wall. This was announced on Friday, November 25, according to the Baza Telegram channel.

"On one of the walls of the Moscow Kremlin, an unknown person wrote the slogan "No to war". Since then, armed security forces have appeared near the official residence of the President of the Russian Federation, closely monitoring the Kremlin walls.

As noted, the graffiti on the wall of the Kremlin was promptly erased, and a patrol was also quickly posted - one for each previously "unprotected" wall.

In Russia, people who post anti-war messages risk being detained and fined under an article about discrediting the Russian army.

Recall, the Kremlin believes that the military actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine are successful.

In Kyiv, they believe that tense conflicts may arise in the Kremlin in a month or two, after which Russia will face a renewal of the "political elite."