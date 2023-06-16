Important decision: the British Parliament recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people

13:33 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The lower house of the British Parliament - the House of Commons - today, on May 25, unanimously decided to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.



The broadcast of the meeting was published on the official page of the House of Commons on Twitter.



The corresponding resolution was submitted to Parliament by the deputy of the Conservative Party Pauline Lethem.

"We must reassure the Ukrainian authorities and the international legal order that the UK - at least the British Parliament - will not ignore war crimes and crimes against humanity," Lethem stressed, comparing the events of 1932-1933 with the present time, when Russia steals Ukrainian grain from occupied Ukrainian territories.

The MP also noted that the recognition of the Holodomor as a genocide of the people of Ukraine is a historic decision, which in particular will affect the Ukrainian communities living in the UK.



In general, the British Parliament unanimously supported the decision, calling the need to recognize the Holodomor a genocide as a manifestation of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.





