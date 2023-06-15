The Vatican has created a special mission related to the war in Ukraine

The visit of Vladimir Zelensky to the Vatican brought a good result. According to the speaker of the Holy See Matteo Bruni, Pope Francis instructed the head of the Conference of Italian Bishops, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, to lead a special mission related to the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Vatican Radio on Saturday, May 20.

"I can confirm that Pope Francis has entrusted Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and head of the Italian Bishops' Conference, with the task of undertaking a mission, in coordination with the Secretariat of State, that could contribute to de-escalating the war in Ukraine, in the hope that this could put start of peace processes. The timing of this mission, as well as the manner in which it will be carried out, are currently being studied," Matteo Bruni announced.

Recall that in early May, Pope Francis announced that the Vatican was participating in a peacekeeping mission to try to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, while he can not reveal all the details.

After that, it was reported that Ukraine was unaware of the "peace mission" of the Pope.

And on May 13, Francis met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who visited Italy and the Vatican.