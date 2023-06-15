Vasily Malyuk confirmed the involvement of the SBU in the undermining of the Crimean bridge

08:21 27 May Kyiv, Ukraine

After a significant fire on the Crimean bridge, the question hung in the air: who was the main organizer of this "event" after all? Head of the SBU Vasily Malyuk shed light on this issue in an interview with journalist Dmitry Komarov. Commenting on rumors about the alleged involvement of the Ukrainian special services in blowing up the Crimean bridge in the fall of 2022, Malyuk said that the SBU took "certain measures" for this.

"According to our current and international legislation and the customs and traditions of warfare, given that this was a logistical route that we were obliged to cut the enemy. Certain measures were taken, but I won’t talk about such details at all,” the head of the SBU replied.

Malyuk also added that the SBU is monitoring the investigation of the alleged "terror attack" in Russia, in which more than 20 people have already been detained - citizens of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the head of the SBU said that the successful attack by sea drones on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the Sevastopol Bay in October last year was a planned special operation by the SBU.

Recall, on the morning of October 8, a strong fire broke out on the railway line of the Crimean bridge.. Part of the bridge collapsed. Later in the Russian Federation they said that the ignition of seven fuel tanks of a railway train allegedly provoked an explosion of a truck.