Washington does not yet use lend-lease

The United States, instead of lend-lease, is transferring assistance to Ukraine under other programs in order to save the country's budget.
Source: Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko in a comment to hromadske
Details: A spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry explained that the lend-lease mechanism is that the United States of America can transfer to Ukraine the defense products they have on rent or on a leasing basis.
According to Nikolenko, at this stage of the war, the United States decides to provide military assistance to Ukraine at the expense of its own federal budget, since the inadequacy of assistance or its ineffectiveness "will have fatal consequences for the entire free democratic world."
As the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes, within the framework of the relevant US law on additional appropriations to support Ukraine, Kyiv now receives security and defense assistance under three programs: the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), foreign military financing (Foreign Military Financing, FMF ) and the replenishment of US weapons (Replenishment of US. weapon stocks).
Under these programs, military assistance is provided free of charge.. That is, the current programs, unlike lend-lease, do not provide for reimbursement by Ukraine for the cost of the provided weapons, military equipment and ammunition.
Of these 40 billion, more than $19.3 billion came from the United States..
Now the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, together with other government agencies, is working to get help from allies for better protection against air threats.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments