Washington does not yet use lend-lease

18:18 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine



The United States, instead of lend-lease, is transferring assistance to Ukraine under other programs in order to save the country's budget.



Source: Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko in a comment to hromadske



Details: A spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry explained that the lend-lease mechanism is that the United States of America can transfer to Ukraine the defense products they have on rent or on a leasing basis.

"The advantage of this tool is the speed of adoption by the US Administration of decisions on a simplified procedure without unnecessary bureaucracy and the need to vote on each package of assistance to Ukraine in the US Congress. The disadvantage is that the volume of deliveries of American weapons under lend-lease directly depends on the financial capabilities of Ukraine.



According to Nikolenko, at this stage of the war, the United States decides to provide military assistance to Ukraine at the expense of its own federal budget, since the inadequacy of assistance or its ineffectiveness "will have fatal consequences for the entire free democratic world."



As the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes, within the framework of the relevant US law on additional appropriations to support Ukraine, Kyiv now receives security and defense assistance under three programs: the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), foreign military financing (Foreign Military Financing, FMF ) and the replenishment of US weapons (Replenishment of US. weapon stocks).



Under these programs, military assistance is provided free of charge.. That is, the current programs, unlike lend-lease, do not provide for reimbursement by Ukraine for the cost of the provided weapons, military equipment and ammunition.

"In addition to the bilateral dimension of assistance from the United States, the American side was the initiator of the creation of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine, in which 50 countries are now participating.. Thanks to joint diplomatic efforts and the leading role of the United States, it was possible to mobilize the provision of weapons worth $40 billion from NATO members and other partners to Ukraine," Nikolenko said.



Of these 40 billion, more than $19.3 billion came from the United States..



Now the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, together with other government agencies, is working to get help from allies for better protection against air threats.







