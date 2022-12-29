Warsaw cancels New Year celebrations

08:10 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Poland, they refused to celebrate the new year, as well as firecrackers and fireworks, which could negatively affect refugees from Ukraine.



The city authorities of Warsaw decided to abandon the New Year holidays, explaining this by the war in Ukraine and financial considerations.



This was reported by the press secretary of the Warsaw City Hall, Monika Boyt.

"In Ukraine, on the other side of our eastern border, a cruel, bloody, brutal war is going on, where people, civilians, are dying every day.



Therefore, this is not the kind of atmosphere conducive to organizing particularly joyful imprezas."



"...We are in an energy crisis, so we are reducing our spending, primarily on entertainment."



In addition, the Warsaw authorities urged not to use firecrackers and fireworks during the New Year holidays, given that this could negatively affect and cause associations with the war among immigrants from Ukraine, especially children.



