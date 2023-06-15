"Wagnerites" are leaving Bakhmut, but they won't stop fighting with us, - Danilov

10:08 27 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Having suffered heavy losses in numbers, the "Wagnerites" began the exit promised by Prigogine from Bakhmut. Where are these thugs really going? As Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview for the BBC, published on Saturday, May 27, the mercenaries of the Russian PMC Wagner after leaving Bakhmut will continue to fight against Ukraine.

When asked whether the "Wagnerites" were really coming from Bakhmut, he gave an affirmative answer.

"Yes, this is happening. But this does not mean that they will stop fighting with us. They are going to focus more on other fronts... they will regroup at the other three points," Danilov said.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council supported the decision of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend Bakhmut for many months, because this is Ukrainian land.

"If we start to leave every settlement, this can lead us to our western border, as Putin wanted from the first days of the war," Danilov explained.

According to him, the Ukrainian military continues to control a small part of the city and it is important to remember that "Bakhmut played a huge role in this war."

Recall that on Thursday the leader of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the withdrawal of mercenaries from Bakhmut. Until June 1, the bulk of the "Wagnerites" will be relocated to rear camps, he assured.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the PMC Wagner group in Bakhmut was almost destroyed, which is why Prigozhin wants to leave the city.