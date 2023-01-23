In Zaporozhye region, doctors refuse to treat wounded invaders

09:39 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The aggressor continues to suffer losses. The city hospital in the captured Dniprorudny Zaporozhye region is overflowing with wounded Russian soldiers.



Only recently, about 150 invaders were brought there.



This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6:00.

At the same time, the General Staff notes that most of the hospital staff refused to cooperate with the invaders, so doctors are being sent from Russia.

At the same time, the General Staff notes that most of the hospital staff refused to cooperate with the invaders, so doctors are being sent from Russia.