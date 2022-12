07:51 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian aggressors suffered heavy losses in Tokmak, Zaporozhye region, and mobile crematoria operate in the city.



This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"On December 15, in the area of the settlement of Tokmak, Zaporozhye region, the Defense Forces destroyed up to 10 units of military equipment of various types. About 180 enemy servicemen were injured. The work of Russian mobile crematoria in the city is noted," the report says.



The General Staff also announced the destruction of up to 30 invaders in Lazurnoye, Kherson region.