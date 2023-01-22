The Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating new units in anticipation of Western tanks

12:22 22 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine is creating new military formations to equip them with NATO weapons. This was stated by the commander of the Joint Forces Sergey Naev in a commentary to CNN.

According to him, the next stage of this war will be about tanks, and this is not about old T-72s, but about more modern vehicles, such as the German Leopard 2 and the British Challenger.

"Of course, we need a large number of Western tanks. They are much better than Soviet models and can help us move forward.. We create new military units. And our further actions will depend on their combat readiness.. Therefore, Western assistance is extremely important," Naev said.

He explained that units need to learn how to use new technology and integrate it into existing formations.

"The whole unit should be equipped with the same vehicle, so the whole battalion, for example, should be equipped with Bradley or Leopard infantry fighting vehicles - if we get them," Naev added.

Earlier, the American publication Business Insider reported that the German Ministry of Defense deliberately delayed the inventory of existing Leopard tanks so as not to create additional expectations and pressure on the government regarding their possible transfer to Ukraine.. According to the publication, such an order was given only now, with the advent of the new head of the Ministry of Defense.