The Verkhovna Rada registered a draft law on the extension of martial law

11:46 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada on the approval of decrees on the extension of martial law and on the extension of the general mobilization period.



The texts of the documents have not yet been made public, since it is not yet known for how long martial law will be extended.



For the last time, the parliament extended martial law and mobilization for three months, until 19 February.