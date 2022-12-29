The Air Force told what missiles and from where the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine on the morning of December 29

14:32 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian troops attacked Ukraine around 7 am with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers from Volgodonsk, Rostov region and the northern region of the Caspian Sea, as well as Caliber cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea.



This was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



In addition, up to six launches of Kh-22 and Kh-32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, two launches of Kh-31P anti-radar missiles were carried out.



The invaders also used S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at infrastructure facilities in front-line cities, the Air Force noted.

“In total, according to preliminary data, the occupying forces used 69 missiles. The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 54 enemy cruise missiles, ”the message says.

The Air Force also reported that 11 Shahed-131/136 loitering ammunition was destroyed by air defense at night in the eastern direction.