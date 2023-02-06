Bradley infantry fighting vehicles from the USA went to Ukraine (Video)

15:47 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The first batch of Bradley combat vehicles, as part of a $2.85 billion US military aid deal, was sent to Ukraine by the US Transportation Authority at the end of January.

This was reported by the visual information dissemination service of the US Department of Defense.. The shipment contains over 60 Bradleys.

Bradleys are armored fighting vehicles that transport infantry in a war zone and provide fire support.

#ICYMI , US. Transportation Command is delivering more than 60 Bradleys to #Ukraine as part of the United States’ $2.85 billion military aid agreement announced earlier this year. #Watch @USArmy Soldiers and contractors load the @ARCships Integrity at the Port of Charleston, NC. pic.twitter.com/AwN9oeJexa — USTRANSCOM (@US_TRANSCOM) February 6, 2023

Bradley is a very powerful vehicle that we are handing over to Ukrainians. We hope that this will enhance their ability to move forward on the battlefield and reclaim lost territories, as they will have equipment that meets or even exceeds that of the Russians," said the commander of the 841st Transportation Battalion, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Rebecca D'Angelo, who helped oversee the loading of the vehicles.

The M2 Bradley is the main infantry fighting vehicle in service with the mechanized troops of the US Army since the 1980s.. The combat vehicle was named in honor of the American general during the Second World War, Omar Bradley.



The infantry fighting vehicle is designed to ensure the transportation of motorized infantry units to the battlefield, their conduct from the vehicle and their fire support during and after dismounting. On its basis, the M3 Bradley combat reconnaissance vehicle was created.



The Bradley's primary weapon is the M242 Bushmaster 25mm automatic cannon. Additionally, the BMP has a coaxial 7.62 mm M240C machine gun and a TOW ATGM launcher.