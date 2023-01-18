A delegation of the European Commission will pay a visit to Ukraine

19:22 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On February 2, a delegation of the European Commission will arrive in Kyiv, headed by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this during a government meeting.

"Now we are preparing for a meeting with the delegation of the European Commission, headed by Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, who will arrive in Kyiv on February 2. Important intergovernmental consultations will take place. "We will compare watches" on the implementation by Ukraine of the recommendations of the European Commission, we will assess the degree of progress and understand the prospects for our joint work," Shmygal said.



It is reported that at the meeting the parties will discuss the movement towards "industrial visa-free travel", accession to the Common EU roaming space, integration into the common area of payments in euros.