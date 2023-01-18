A delegation of the European Commission will pay a visit to Ukraine
19:22 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine
On February 2, a delegation of the European Commission will arrive in Kyiv, headed by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this during a government meeting.
"Now we are preparing for a meeting with the delegation of the European Commission, headed by Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, who will arrive in Kyiv on February 2. Important intergovernmental consultations will take place. "We will compare watches" on the implementation by Ukraine of the recommendations of the European Commission, we will assess the degree of progress and understand the prospects for our joint work," Shmygal said.
It is reported that at the meeting the parties will discuss the movement towards "industrial visa-free travel", accession to the Common EU roaming space, integration into the common area of payments in euros.
"We will also agree on the extension of the duty-free import of our goods to Europe. We will discuss all pressing issues: cooperation in the military sphere, support for the energy sector, the financial sector, humanitarian areas of cooperation and other important issues," Shmyhal added.
