New multiple launch rocket system arrived in Ukraine from France

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that a new LRU multiple launch rocket system had arrived in Ukraine from France.
He wrote about this on Twitter.
Ukraine received the previous three installations as a result of the sixth meeting of defense ministers of Ukraine's allies in the Ramstein format in October.
LRU (Lance Roquette Unitaire) is a French modernization of the American MLRS M270 on a tracked platform with high cross-country ability.
Depending on the modification, the LRU has a projectile range of more than 80-85 km, and a satellite navigation and control system guarantees the highest hit accuracy.
There is also a German version of MARS II (Mittleres Artillerieraketensystem) and Italian - MLRS-I (MLRS Improved).
