New multiple launch rocket system arrived in Ukraine from France

16:11 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that a new LRU multiple launch rocket system had arrived in Ukraine from France.

He wrote about this on Twitter.

"The 4th brother from the "Long Arm" family arrived in Ukraine - LRU from France! The Ukrainian army is now even more powerful to contain and destroy the enemy. This is the visible result of the friendship between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron," he wrote.

Ukraine received the previous three installations as a result of the sixth meeting of defense ministers of Ukraine's allies in the Ramstein format in October.



LRU (Lance Roquette Unitaire) is a French modernization of the American MLRS M270 on a tracked platform with high cross-country ability.



Depending on the modification, the LRU has a projectile range of more than 80-85 km, and a satellite navigation and control system guarantees the highest hit accuracy.



There is also a German version of MARS II (Mittleres Artillerieraketensystem) and Italian - MLRS-I (MLRS Improved).