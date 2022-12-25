Deficit remains in Ukrainian energy system - Ukrenergo

13:44 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As of December 7, Ukraine's power system still has a significant deficit as a result of the massive attack on December 5.



This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Wednesday, December 7.



The company drew attention to the excess of such limits in some regions, explaining the application of the emergency shutdown mode. At the same time, the difficult situation with energy supply in the east of Ukraine remains.

"The enemy fired repeatedly at several energy infrastructure facilities last night, while the temperature in this region reached minus 17C.. Currently, round-the-clock emergency repair work is ongoing," the company said.

At the same time, in general, the gradual resumption of the energy system after the missile attack continues.