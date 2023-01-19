Ukraine introduces new tool to search for missing persons

"Based on the results of communication with the Russian side, the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine will give answers to citizens of Ukraine, public associations and everyone who applied for help", — wrote Lubinets.

You can contact the hotline at 0800-50-17-20, 044-299-74-08 or in another way indicated on the website of the Ombudsman.



For comprehensive and effective interaction in the preparation of appeals, it is recommended to provide detailed information about the wanted persons. Public associations, institutions and organizations that deal with the identified issues are advised to provide the available documents in a comprehensive manner, lists of wanted persons with the data available and necessary for searching.





Ukraine is introducing a new tool to search for missing persons under special circumstances, said Dmitry Lubinets, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada.According to the Ombudsman, he agreed to introduce this tool during a meeting in Ankara with her Russian colleague Tatyana Moskalkova.Now citizens of Ukraine can apply to the Commissioner to obtain or verify the necessary data on missing persons who may be in the territory of the Russian Federation or in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.