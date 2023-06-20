Ukraine will resume "big privatization". Zelensky signed the law

16:07 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill that resumes large-scale privatization and streamlines the structures of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU).



Yaroslav Zheleznyak, MP from the Holos party, announced this on Telegram.



According to bill card No. 8250 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the president signed the law on June 20.



The SPFU noted that the document, which should improve the management structure of the Fund, allow the government to resume more privatization and improve the efficiency of work with property under sanctions.

"Thanks to the joint work of the president, the Verkhovna Rada and the government, we are resuming large-scale privatization. Attracting private investment in state-owned enterprises is new technologies, modernizing the economy, developing infrastructure and increasing the competitiveness of our country,” said the head of the State Property Fund Rustem Umerov.

The signed law allows the Chairman of the Fund to independently appoint and dismiss deputies, establishes a ban on holding the positions of heads of enterprises and members of supervisory boards for sanctioned persons and citizens of aggressor countries. The procedure for coordinating the directors of enterprises under the management of the State Property Fund with local authorities is also cancelled.



In addition, the document introduces changes to the work with sanctioned property: